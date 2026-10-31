Weekly News Digest: key events in Ukraine (October 25–31, 2026)
2026-31-10    105

Weekly News Digest: key events in Ukraine (October 25–31, 2026)

The final week of October was marked by intensified Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, as well as renewed efforts to resume negotiations with US mediation. Key developments included a strike on a railway station in Dnipro that caused numerous casualties, a humanitarian operation in the occupied city of Oleshky, approval of a potential sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine, and uncertainty over the date of the next round of talks. Domestically, the detention of military recruitment officials in the Chernivtsi region also drew widespread attention.

Related: Weekly News Digest: key developments in Ukraine (October 18–24, 2026)

Strikes on Dnipro, Chernihiv and Kremenchuk kill civilians

On October 29, Russian forces launched attacks on several Ukrainian cities. In Dnipro, a drone struck a railway station platform where a passenger train bound for Zaporizhzhia was located. According to the latest published figures, 15 people were killed and another 14 injured. Some of the wounded, including a child, were in serious condition.

On the same day, a drone strike in central Chernihiv killed two 15-year-old girls. The number of injured rose to 25, including four children. In Kremenchuk, Poltava region, Russian strikes killed three people and injured dozens. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 19 people had been killed in the three cities that day. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilian facilities.

Damage to the energy system triggers power outages

Following the attacks on October 29 and 30, electricity supply disruptions were reported in Kyiv and the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions. According to Ukrenergo, energy workers began repairing damaged equipment wherever security conditions allowed. In some regions, scheduled consumption restrictions were introduced, affecting industrial consumers as well.

The situation was particularly difficult in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Following damage to energy infrastructure, emergency power cuts were implemented, including in Dnipro and surrounding areas. The operator urged residents to limit their use of high-powered electrical appliances during evening hours. The attacks on energy infrastructure increased the risk of power disruptions ahead of the winter season.

US approves sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine

On October 30, the US State Department approved a potential sale of 500 PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Ukraine’s Patriot air defense systems. The estimated value of the deal is $2.1 billion. Funding is expected to come from Canada, Germany and Norway, as well as resources from the European support program for Ukraine. US company Lockheed Martin will be the main contractor.

The decision comes as Kyiv warns of a shortage of ammunition for its air defense systems. Zelenskyy has said Ukraine needs missiles to protect itself against Russian ballistic attacks this winter, while deliveries could take years. Approval of the sale paves the way for the deal, but does not mean that all the interceptors will be delivered to Ukraine immediately.

Humanitarian operation carried out in occupied Oleshky

On October 30, a Ukrainian delegation led by Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets arrived in the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. Humanitarian aid was delivered to the city, and residents were given an opportunity to leave. The operation was accompanied by a temporary local ceasefire, which, according to the Ukrainian side, had been in effect since October 27.

Twenty-five buses with a combined capacity of around 750 people were prepared for the evacuation, along with ambulances for residents with limited mobility. The Ukrainian and Russian human rights commissioners coordinated the operation, with US First Lady Melania Trump acting as a mediator. Lubinets said that those who wished to leave the city had been given the opportunity to do so and that the humanitarian cargo had been delivered. The exact number of people evacuated was not publicly disclosed.

Talks in Abu Dhabi may be postponed

During the week, Kyiv and Moscow continued discussing the possibility of resuming trilateral negotiations involving the United States. Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously identified November 6–10 as a possible timeframe and advocated for European representatives to take part. However, on October 28, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the timing of the meeting would depend on the situation on the battlefield, the international environment and the conflict in the Middle East.

According to Reuters, Moscow had not yet proposed a specific date or discussed including European negotiators in the format. The Kremlin confirmed its readiness for trilateral consultations, but the composition of the delegations and the agenda remain unresolved. On October 30, Zelenskyy announced plans to visit Turkey for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Zelenskyy reports Ukrainian operation near Kupiansk

On October 27, the Ukrainian president spoke about a military operation known as “Veles” in the Kupiansk area of the Kharkiv region. According to Zelenskyy, units of the National Guard, including fighters from the Khartia Corps, used underground gas infrastructure to advance near Russian positions.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops had killed more than 100 Russian soldiers and captured over 30 during the operation. According to the information released, the troops advanced more than 15 kilometers through the underground infrastructure. These figures are based on statements by Ukrainian officials and military personnel; not all the reported results of the operation have been independently verified.

Five military recruitment officials detained in Bukovyna

On October 30, the State Bureau of Investigation announced the detention of the head of one department of the Chernivtsi District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC) and four of his subordinates. They are suspected of unlawful detention, torturing men during mobilization activities and taking bribes. Investigators reported several incidents of violence recorded between July and September, as well as a payment of €5,500 in exchange for releasing a man liable for military service.

Five suspects were remanded in custody, with two denied the right to bail. Another suspect was placed under house arrest. The department head was suspended from his duties. The State Bureau of Investigation is continuing to identify potential victims and other individuals who may have been involved. The allegations remain suspicions, and the court will make the final determination of the defendants’ guilt.

Weekly conclusion

By the end of October, Ukraine was facing a new wave of attacks on civilian facilities and energy infrastructure, increasing pressure on air defenses and emergency services ahead of winter. At the same time, Kyiv made progress on the issue of Patriot missile supplies and carried out a humanitarian operation in Oleshky, while the prospects for negotiations with Russia remained uncertain.

Dnipro, Oleshky, Patriot, State Bureau of Investigation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Останні новини
Кріста Пайк після невдалої страти заявила про постійний біль і важке відновлення

Кріста Пайк після невдалої страти заявила про постійний біль і важке відновлення
50-річна Кріста Пайк, яка пережила невдалу спробу страти шляхом смертельної читать далее
31-10, 10:51
Weekly News Digest: key events in Ukraine (October 25–31, 2026)

Weekly News Digest: key events in Ukraine (October 25–31, 2026)
The final week of October was marked by intensified Russian читать далее
31-10, 10:44
Магнітні бурі в листопаді 2026: коли очікувати збурення

Магнітні бурі в листопаді 2026: коли очікувати збурення
У листопаді 2026 року сильних магнітних бур за попереднім прогнозом читать далее
31-10, 10:40
На Буковині затримали п’ятьох посадовців ТЦК за хабарі, викрадення та катування людей

На Буковині затримали п’ятьох посадовців ТЦК за хабарі, викрадення та катування людей
На Буковині затримали п’ятьох посадовців Чернівецького районного територіального центру комплектування читать далее
31-10, 10:37
Акції Intel, Nvidia та AMD різко впали, потягнувши вниз Волл-стріт

Акції Intel, Nvidia та AMD різко впали, потягнувши вниз Волл-стріт
Американський фондовий ринок завершив торги 30 жовтня 2026 року масштабним читать далее
31-10, 10:33
Акції китайських AI-компаній обвалилися: ринок втратив $480 млрд

Акції китайських AI-компаній обвалилися: ринок втратив $480 млрд
Акції китайських компаній, пов'язаних зі штучним інтелектом (ШІ) та виробництвом читать далее
31-10, 10:31
У Польщі заявили про держпереворот через кризу в Конституційному трибуналі

У Польщі заявили про держпереворот через кризу в Конституційному трибуналі
У Польщі загострилося протистояння між урядом прем'єр-міністра Дональда Туска та читать далее
30-10, 22:40
Ціна газу в Європі перевищила $1200: уперше з грудня 2022 року

Ціна газу в Європі перевищила $1200: уперше з грудня 2022 року
Спотова ціна природного газу в Європі перевищила 1200 доларів за читать далее
30-10, 14:31
Висновки ВЛК та роботу ТЦК контролюватимуть суворіше, – наказ

Висновки ВЛК та роботу ТЦК контролюватимуть суворіше, – наказ
Головнокомандувач Збройних сил України Михайло Драпатий 30 жовтня підписав наказ читать далее
30-10, 14:22
Нікола Пельтц і Бруклін Бекхем цілувалися в церкві у Венеції

Нікола Пельтц і Бруклін Бекхем цілувалися в церкві у Венеції
Нікола Пельтц опублікувала серію романтичних фотографій із чоловіком Брукліном Бекхемом читать далее
30-10, 10:28
Російські пабліки повідомляють про удар по Новокуйбишевському НПЗ

Російські пабліки повідомляють про удар по Новокуйбишевському НПЗ
У ніч проти 30 жовтня безпілотники атакували Новокуйбишевський нафтопереробний завод читать далее
30-10, 09:33
Binance зазнала рекордної криптокрадіжки на $6,36 млрд

Binance зазнала рекордної криптокрадіжки на $6,36 млрд
Криптовалютна біржа Binance 29 жовтня зазнала масштабного інциденту безпеки: з читать далее
30-10, 09:31
США закликали країни Балтії пом’якшити риторику щодо Росії

США закликали країни Балтії пом’якшити риторику щодо Росії
Представники Міністерства оборони США під час двосторонніх зустрічей з Естонією, читать далее
30-10, 09:08
Україна отримала національний шрифт: що зміниться в документах

Україна отримала національний шрифт: що зміниться в документах
У Києві 29 жовтня презентували національний шрифт Zakon, який планують читать далее
29-10, 19:36
Микола Костер-Вальдау: зірка «Гри престолів» відвідав Київ

Микола Костер-Вальдау: зірка «Гри престолів» відвідав Київ
Данський актор Ніколай Костер-Вальдау, відомий за роллю Джейме Ланністера в читать далее
29-10, 19:34
Ірина Горова: біографія та цікаві факти про продюсерку

Ірина Горова: біографія та цікаві факти про продюсерку
Ірина Горова — українська продюсерка, підприємиця та музична менеджерка, яка читать далее
29-10, 19:30
MamaRika відреагувала на критику її губ

MamaRika відреагувала на критику її губ
Українська співачка MamaRika 29 жовтня 2026 року відповіла в Instagram читать далее
29-10, 19:28
У Дніпрі 14 загиблих через удар РФ по залізничному вокзалу

У Дніпрі 14 загиблих через удар РФ по залізничному вокзалу
У Дніпрі кількість загиблих унаслідок російського удару по залізничному вокзалу читать далее
29-10, 14:14
РФ відновила дозвіл на вихід зерновозів через Керченську протоку

РФ відновила дозвіл на вихід зерновозів через Керченську протоку
Росія вперше з 10 липня 2026 року дозволила суднам із читать далее
29-10, 10:13
Переговори України, США та РФ під питанням

Переговори України, США та РФ під питанням
Наступний раунд тристоронніх переговорів України, США та Росії щодо припинення читать далее
29-10, 09:42
Теги
Європейський Союз Верховна Рада України Володимир Зеленський Володимир Путін Дональд Трамп Збройні сили України Кабінет Міністрів України Київ Росія Сполучені Штати Америки Територіальний центр комплектування Чемпіонат світу з футболу 2026 війна в Україні день ангела мобілізація народні прикмети новини України футбол церковне свято церковний календар