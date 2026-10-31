Weekly News Digest: key events in Ukraine (October 25–31, 2026)

The final week of October was marked by intensified Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, as well as renewed efforts to resume negotiations with US mediation. Key developments included a strike on a railway station in Dnipro that caused numerous casualties, a humanitarian operation in the occupied city of Oleshky, approval of a potential sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine, and uncertainty over the date of the next round of talks. Domestically, the detention of military recruitment officials in the Chernivtsi region also drew widespread attention.

Strikes on Dnipro, Chernihiv and Kremenchuk kill civilians

On October 29, Russian forces launched attacks on several Ukrainian cities. In Dnipro, a drone struck a railway station platform where a passenger train bound for Zaporizhzhia was located. According to the latest published figures, 15 people were killed and another 14 injured. Some of the wounded, including a child, were in serious condition.

On the same day, a drone strike in central Chernihiv killed two 15-year-old girls. The number of injured rose to 25, including four children. In Kremenchuk, Poltava region, Russian strikes killed three people and injured dozens. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 19 people had been killed in the three cities that day. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilian facilities.

Damage to the energy system triggers power outages

Following the attacks on October 29 and 30, electricity supply disruptions were reported in Kyiv and the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions. According to Ukrenergo, energy workers began repairing damaged equipment wherever security conditions allowed. In some regions, scheduled consumption restrictions were introduced, affecting industrial consumers as well.

The situation was particularly difficult in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Following damage to energy infrastructure, emergency power cuts were implemented, including in Dnipro and surrounding areas. The operator urged residents to limit their use of high-powered electrical appliances during evening hours. The attacks on energy infrastructure increased the risk of power disruptions ahead of the winter season.

US approves sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine

On October 30, the US State Department approved a potential sale of 500 PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Ukraine’s Patriot air defense systems. The estimated value of the deal is $2.1 billion. Funding is expected to come from Canada, Germany and Norway, as well as resources from the European support program for Ukraine. US company Lockheed Martin will be the main contractor.

The decision comes as Kyiv warns of a shortage of ammunition for its air defense systems. Zelenskyy has said Ukraine needs missiles to protect itself against Russian ballistic attacks this winter, while deliveries could take years. Approval of the sale paves the way for the deal, but does not mean that all the interceptors will be delivered to Ukraine immediately.

Humanitarian operation carried out in occupied Oleshky

On October 30, a Ukrainian delegation led by Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets arrived in the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. Humanitarian aid was delivered to the city, and residents were given an opportunity to leave. The operation was accompanied by a temporary local ceasefire, which, according to the Ukrainian side, had been in effect since October 27.

Twenty-five buses with a combined capacity of around 750 people were prepared for the evacuation, along with ambulances for residents with limited mobility. The Ukrainian and Russian human rights commissioners coordinated the operation, with US First Lady Melania Trump acting as a mediator. Lubinets said that those who wished to leave the city had been given the opportunity to do so and that the humanitarian cargo had been delivered. The exact number of people evacuated was not publicly disclosed.

Talks in Abu Dhabi may be postponed

During the week, Kyiv and Moscow continued discussing the possibility of resuming trilateral negotiations involving the United States. Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously identified November 6–10 as a possible timeframe and advocated for European representatives to take part. However, on October 28, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the timing of the meeting would depend on the situation on the battlefield, the international environment and the conflict in the Middle East.

According to Reuters, Moscow had not yet proposed a specific date or discussed including European negotiators in the format. The Kremlin confirmed its readiness for trilateral consultations, but the composition of the delegations and the agenda remain unresolved. On October 30, Zelenskyy announced plans to visit Turkey for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Zelenskyy reports Ukrainian operation near Kupiansk

On October 27, the Ukrainian president spoke about a military operation known as “Veles” in the Kupiansk area of the Kharkiv region. According to Zelenskyy, units of the National Guard, including fighters from the Khartia Corps, used underground gas infrastructure to advance near Russian positions.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops had killed more than 100 Russian soldiers and captured over 30 during the operation. According to the information released, the troops advanced more than 15 kilometers through the underground infrastructure. These figures are based on statements by Ukrainian officials and military personnel; not all the reported results of the operation have been independently verified.

Five military recruitment officials detained in Bukovyna

On October 30, the State Bureau of Investigation announced the detention of the head of one department of the Chernivtsi District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC) and four of his subordinates. They are suspected of unlawful detention, torturing men during mobilization activities and taking bribes. Investigators reported several incidents of violence recorded between July and September, as well as a payment of €5,500 in exchange for releasing a man liable for military service.

Five suspects were remanded in custody, with two denied the right to bail. Another suspect was placed under house arrest. The department head was suspended from his duties. The State Bureau of Investigation is continuing to identify potential victims and other individuals who may have been involved. The allegations remain suspicions, and the court will make the final determination of the defendants’ guilt.

Weekly conclusion

By the end of October, Ukraine was facing a new wave of attacks on civilian facilities and energy infrastructure, increasing pressure on air defenses and emergency services ahead of winter. At the same time, Kyiv made progress on the issue of Patriot missile supplies and carried out a humanitarian operation in Oleshky, while the prospects for negotiations with Russia remained uncertain.