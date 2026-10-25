Weekly News Digest: key developments in Ukraine (October 18–24, 2026)

The week in Ukraine was marked by continued Russian attacks, intensified diplomatic contacts and new security-related decisions. Kyiv and Moscow agreed to exchange 270 people each and establish a localized ceasefire to facilitate a humanitarian operation in the occupied city of Oleshky. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was prepared to discuss a cessation of hostilities along the current front line and announced plans for further talks involving the United States and Russia. Ukrainian authorities expanded sanctions targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex and revised the rules governing the reservation of employees in critical sectors. Meanwhile, strikes on cities and infrastructure continued to affect conditions across the country.

1. Russia Continued Air Attacks as Fighting Intensified in the East

Russian forces continued striking Ukrainian cities, energy facilities and civilian infrastructure. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched 126 attack drones of various types during the night of October 23–24. Ukrainian military officials reported that 101 drones had been shot down or suppressed, while impacts were recorded at 14 locations.

Fighting remained intense along the front line. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 181 combat engagements took place during the 24 hours preceding its morning report on October 24. Russian forces were particularly active in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors of Donetsk region.

Continued attacks are increasing pressure on Ukraine’s air defense systems and repair crews. Preparing the energy system for winter remains a key priority for the authorities amid the threat of further strikes.

2. Ukraine and Russia Exchanged 540 People

On October 23, Ukraine and Russia conducted an exchange in which each side received 270 people, according to Reuters and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Nine civilians were among those returned to Ukraine. Most of the released Ukrainian military personnel had been held captive since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022.

According to Reuters, the Ukrainian returnees included five people who survived the July 2022 strike on the detention facility in Olenivka, where dozens of prisoners of war were killed. Ukraine accused Russia of committing a war crime, while Moscow blamed Kyiv for the attack.

The exchange was one of the most significant results of contacts between the two sides in recent months. It demonstrated that separate humanitarian arrangements remain possible despite the lack of agreement on the key issues involved in ending the war. However, the return of prisoners does not in itself indicate progress toward a political settlement.

3. Localized Ceasefire Agreed in Oleshky

On October 23, a temporary ceasefire arrangement between Ukraine and Russia was reported in the area of Russian-occupied Oleshky in Kherson region. The Associated Press and Reuters reported that the agreement had been reached with US mediation, with US First Lady Melania Trump involved in the diplomatic efforts.

The ceasefire was expected to allow mine clearance along designated routes, the delivery of food, medicine and essential supplies, and the subsequent evacuation of civilians wishing to leave the city. Russia confirmed the arrangement. As of October 24, military officials were still coordinating the implementation details.

Oleshky has been under Russian control since 2022. The city was severely affected by flooding following the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in 2023. Media reports have described residents facing food shortages and disruptions to electricity, heating and water supplies.

The operation’s success will depend on compliance with the ceasefire and the provision of safe passage for humanitarian convoys. The arrangement is local in scope and does not mean that hostilities have ceased elsewhere along the front.

4. Kyiv Announces New Talks in Abu Dhabi

On October 23, Zelenskyy said there was a preliminary understanding to hold technical talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States in Abu Dhabi during the first half of November. The announcement followed contacts between the Ukrainian president and US representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

According to Reuters, Kyiv is seeking reliable security guarantees and funding for the Ukrainian armed forces over a ten-year period. Zelenskyy also said he was prepared to discuss a comprehensive ceasefire or separate arrangements concerning energy infrastructure and maritime operations. In his view, territorial issues should be addressed by the countries’ leaders.

In an interview with ABC News on October 24, the Ukrainian president reiterated that he was prepared to halt hostilities along the current line of contact. Such a proposal would mean stopping the parties’ advance without automatically recognizing changes to internationally recognized borders.

The prospects for negotiations remain uncertain. The parties’ positions differ substantially on territory, security guarantees and the future of Ukraine’s military capabilities. The upcoming consultations are expected to test whether the sides can agree on at least the initial parameters of a settlement.

5. Kyiv Imposes New Sanctions Targeting Russia’s Military-Industrial Sector

On October 24, Zelenskyy signed decrees introducing sanctions against Russian companies and individuals involved in ballistic missile production and the supply of equipment to Russia’s defense industry.

According to the Ukrainian president’s official website, one list includes 51 individuals and 44 legal entities linked to missile production, including systems such as the Iskander, Kalibr, Kh-101 and Kinzhal. Other restrictions target suppliers of equipment, electronic components and raw materials used by Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Kyiv intends to seek similar measures from the United States, the European Union and other partners. The practical impact of the sanctions will depend on how effectively they restrict Russian manufacturers’ access to foreign technology and curb supplies routed through third countries.

6. Government Revises Employee Reservation Rules

On October 24, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers announced changes to the rules governing the reservation of military-liable employees from mobilization. The government established a coordination center for reservation issues and initiated a review of the criteria used to classify companies as critically important.

According to Ukrinform, the changes affect, among other sectors, energy and the defense-industrial complex. The authorities intend to apply revised requirements when determining the maximum number of employees companies may reserve from mobilization.

The decision comes as Ukraine seeks to maintain critical infrastructure and weapons production while ensuring that the Armed Forces receive sufficient personnel. The impact on individual industries will depend on the updated criteria and how they are implemented.

7. Ukraine Begins Accession Process to OECD Nuclear Energy Agency

On October 24, it was reported that the Steering Committee of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency had supported the launch of Ukraine’s accession process. Ukrinform reported the development, citing the Ukrainian side.

The agency works on nuclear safety, nuclear energy development and international scientific and technical cooperation. Joining the organization could expand Ukraine’s opportunities to exchange expertise and participate in specialized international projects.

Against the backdrop of the war and risks to energy infrastructure, such cooperation could have long-term significance. However, the decision to begin the process does not mean that accession has been completed. Further steps will be required under the applicable procedures.

Conclusion

The week’s main developments included a prisoner exchange, an agreement on a humanitarian operation in Oleshky and preparations for a new round of talks involving the United States. Ukraine also continued to increase sanctions pressure on Russia’s defense sector and adjust domestic policies to wartime needs. Diplomatic progress remains possible, but the prospects for a broader agreement continue to depend on unresolved questions concerning security and territory.