Weekly Digest of Events in Ukraine (November 8–14, 2026): key developments at a glance

The second week of November was marked by continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, intensified diplomatic contacts over a possible end to the war, and discussions about future security guarantees for Ukraine. Among the key developments were talks between Ukrainian and US delegations, discussions on a large-scale prisoner exchange, strikes on Russian military and oil infrastructure, growing tensions over Starshield satellite communications, and new challenges to international funding for military assistance.

Talks in Abu Dhabi: Agreement on a Large-Scale Prisoner Exchange

On November 10–11, trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi. The US delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while Ukraine was represented by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and other members of the negotiating team.

The main practical outcome was an agreement in principle to conduct a large-scale prisoner exchange. According to Kushner, the potential swap could be the largest since the beginning of the full-scale war. The exact number of participants was still to be agreed upon. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that possible exchange formats of 1,000 for 1,000 or 1,500 for 1,500 were discussed.

However, the sides failed to reach an agreement on a ceasefire. The territorial issue remained the main obstacle: Moscow continues to demand that Ukraine surrender the entire Donbas region, including territories not controlled by Russian forces. Kyiv rejects these conditions.

On November 12, Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy in Dublin. The Ukrainian president stressed the need for direct European participation in further negotiations.

Russia Intensifies Attacks on Energy Infrastructure Ahead of Winter

Throughout the week, Russian forces continued targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The attacks on November 10–11 were particularly extensive. According to Ukrainian officials, facilities in eight regions came under fire, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions.

On November 10, Reuters reported strikes on five major electrical substations and power outages in six regions. The following day, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said that another six substations had been hit in Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy regions.

Railway facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions were also damaged. In Kryvyi Rih, a Russian strike disrupted the operation of a heating facility. As of November 11, at least 14 people had been reported injured.

The attacks complicated preparations for the winter season. Energy workers continued emergency repairs, while emergency power restrictions were introduced in several regions.

Strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kyiv Leave Dead and Injured

On November 13, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia and Odesa. According to regional authorities, three people were killed and more than 55 injured. In Zaporizhzhia, a five-story residential building was damaged, and a rescue worker was killed while clearing the rubble. In Odesa, a strike on a residential building killed two people.

During the night of November 13, a Russian drone also damaged the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics in Kyiv. A fire broke out in the building, and the second floor was partially destroyed. Three patients were injured, and approximately 30 people were evacuated. Emergency responders rescued seven people. The medical facility temporarily suspended operations in the damaged departments.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched 117 drones at Ukraine during the night of November 13, of which 80 were shot down or suppressed. On November 14, Russian forces launched another 96 drones, with 81 neutralized.

Continued attacks on residential areas and medical facilities increased pressure on emergency services and regional infrastructure.

Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Infrastructure and Military Airfield

On November 13, Ukraine’s Defense Forces attacked several targets inside Russia. On November 14, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed strikes on the Samara oil pipeline pumping station in Russia’s Samara region and the Lipetsk-2 military airfield.

A fire broke out at the oil facility near the settlement of Prosvet, with several storage tanks reportedly catching fire. The station is an important hub in Russia’s oil transportation system. It receives crude oil from Tatarstan, Western Siberia, and other regions before it is blended into the Urals export grade. According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the facility handles up to half of Russia’s oil exports.

At the Lipetsk-2 airfield, a maintenance hangar, an aviation fuel storage tank, and the central command and control center were reportedly hit.

Ukraine’s military command says such operations are aimed at weakening Russia’s military capabilities and reducing the resources available to sustain its war effort. An independent assessment of the damage was not available at the time of publication.

Starshield Dispute: Kyiv Seeks Restoration of Satellite Communications Capabilities

On November 13–14, tensions escalated over the use of SpaceX’s Starshield satellite system by the Ukrainian military. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that speed restrictions on terminals in frontline and occupied areas were interfering with Ukrainian military operations, including efforts to intercept Russian jet-powered drones.

According to the president, the restrictions had been in place for five days and were negatively affecting air defense capabilities. Kyiv requested clarification from the US company and the Pentagon and called for the restoration of full system functionality.

SpaceX, meanwhile, denied introducing new restrictions or changing the operation of its satellite services. The dispute became another episode highlighting Ukraine’s dependence on US technological solutions.

The issue is particularly important for drone operations, communications between military units, and defense against Russian aerial attacks.

Poland Refuses to Fund Additional US Weapons Purchases for Ukraine

On November 14, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Warsaw would not currently allocate additional funds to the PURL program, which allows European countries to finance US weapons purchases for Ukraine.

Tusk said the decision was driven by high spending on Poland’s own defense and a substantial budget deficit. He added that he had already informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte of the Polish government’s position.

The PURL program enables NATO allies to finance the procurement of US weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian military. Poland’s refusal to make additional contributions represents a setback for this international military support mechanism.

However, Warsaw emphasized that it would continue assisting Kyiv. On November 10, Ukraine and Poland agreed to establish joint working groups on drone technology and counter-drone capabilities.

Ukrainian Parliament Advances Several EU Integration Bills

Between November 9 and 12, Ukraine’s parliament considered a package of legislative initiatives related to the country’s preparations for EU membership.

On November 10, lawmakers passed two bills in the first reading aimed at enabling Ukraine to join the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). Bill No. 14327-d received 249 votes, while the related Bill No. 15503 was supported by 258 lawmakers.

The reforms are intended to bring Ukrainian legislation into line with European requirements concerning financial monitoring, ownership transparency, and access to financial information. Joining SEPA is expected to simplify cross-border euro transfers for individuals and businesses.

On November 12, parliament also approved a bill in the first reading on cooperation with the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex. The legislation provides for the establishment of a national contact mechanism to coordinate cooperation between Ukrainian government agencies and the European body.

Both initiatives still require further parliamentary consideration.

Weekly Summary

The main developments of November 8–14 included continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, diplomatic efforts to advance negotiations, and persistent disagreements over territorial issues. The agreement in principle on a large-scale prisoner exchange was a tangible outcome of diplomatic contacts, but the prospects for ending the war remain uncertain. At the same time, Kyiv continues to seek international military assistance and implement legislative requirements related to EU integration.