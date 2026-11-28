The final week of November was marked by intensified Russian aerial attacks, damage to energy and port infrastructure, continued fighting, and increased diplomatic contacts surrounding a possible end to the war. Among the week’s most significant developments were strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region, attacks on export vessels in the Black Sea, discussions about a new format for peace negotiations involving Europe, and the expansion of EU sanctions against Russia. At the same time, Ukraine continued preparations for winter, sought additional security guarantees, and worked to secure continued international financial and military support.

1. Russian Strikes on Kyiv Region: Dozens Killed and Injured

On November 22–23, Russian drones attacked several settlements in Kyiv region. One of the most serious incidents involved a drone striking a five-story residential building in Dymer, Vyshhorod district. Part of the building collapsed. According to Ukrainian authorities, 11 people were killed, including an 11-year-old child. Rescue workers pulled a seven-year-old boy and a 79-year-old woman alive from the rubble.

A strike on a supermarket in Vyshneve also resulted in civilian casualties, with reports of people killed and injured. In Bila Tserkva district, residential buildings, shops, cars, and an energy facility were damaged.

In total, the regional administration reported 14 deaths as a result of the attacks in the region. November 23 was declared a day of mourning in Kyiv region.

The attacks once again highlighted the need to protect civilian infrastructure and strengthen Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

2. Kyiv Targeted in a Ballistic Missile Attack as Energy Infrastructure Remains Under Pressure

On the night of November 25, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 113 Shahed-type drones. In Kyiv, a shopping center and several other buildings on the left bank of the Dnipro River were damaged. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, seven people were injured, two of them seriously.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that 87 drones had been intercepted or suppressed. The Russian side claimed that the targets were facilities associated with the production and storage of Ukrainian drones. These claims were not independently verified.

Throughout the week, strikes were also reported on energy facilities in Poltava, Zhytomyr, Odesa, and other regions. The damage caused power outages and required emergency repair work.

On November 23, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian intelligence had information indicating that Russia was preparing new large-scale attacks. The president urged international partners to accelerate deliveries of air defense and missile defense systems.

3. Peace Negotiations: Kyiv Seeks European Participation

One of the central diplomatic issues of the week was the expansion of the format for negotiations aimed at ending the war.

On November 25, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Kyiv. The sides discussed military assistance, energy resilience, future security guarantees, and the negotiation process.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine had secured the full involvement of European partners in the negotiation process initiated with US mediation. According to him, the next meeting should take place in a four-party format involving Ukraine, Europe, the United States, and Russia. Kyiv expects the US side to propose a date for the negotiations.

The previous round of trilateral contacts took place on November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi. Its reported outcomes included an agreement to continue negotiations and preparations for the largest prisoner exchange to date.

The Estonian side reaffirmed its support for Ukraine. Tsahkna also described NATO membership as the most effective security guarantee.

4. Attacks on Grain Ships Increase Risks to Ukrainian Exports

On November 26, Ukraine reported that Russian forces had attacked two foreign cargo ships near the ports of Odesa. According to the Ukrainian side, the vessels were carrying more than 100,000 tonnes of grain.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported the incident, which formed part of continued pressure on the country’s maritime export infrastructure.

Before the full-scale invasion, the ports of Greater Odesa handled approximately 90% of Ukraine’s agricultural and metallurgical exports. Intensifying attacks on port terminals and commercial vessels, along with rising insurance costs, have complicated operations for shipowners and exporters.

According to Reuters, Ukraine’s grain exports in the 2026/27 marketing year reached 7.6 million tonnes, compared with 11.5 million tonnes during the same period of the previous season.

Ukraine continues to redirect a significant share of its shipments through Danube ports and overland routes. Further restrictions on maritime traffic could increase logistics costs and affect the country’s foreign currency revenues.

5. European Union Expands Restrictions on Russia’s Military-Industrial Complex

On November 25, the Council of the European Union announced additional export restrictions targeting 15 Russian companies and organizations.

The restrictions concern supplies of dual-use goods and advanced technologies. According to the Council of the EU, the entities included on the list are linked to Russia’s military-industrial complex or provide support to its defense and security sectors.

The decision forms part of the EU’s policy of restricting Russia’s access to technologies that could be used in weapons production.

At the same time, European leaders continued discussions on long-term financing for Ukraine. However, EU budget negotiations for 2028–2034 failed to produce an overall agreement on November 27–28.

The European Commission’s proposals include approximately €100 billion for Ukraine over a seven-year period. A separate €45 billion loan to cover Kyiv’s financial needs next year is also under discussion. Budget negotiations are expected to continue on December 17–18.

6. US Approves Additional Support Package for Ukraine’s F-16 Fighter Jets

Against the backdrop of continued Russian aerial attacks, Washington approved a $621.9 million package to maintain Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets and provide the necessary equipment.

According to Reuters, the funding will come from European contributions.

The decision is intended to maintain the operational readiness of aircraft used by Ukraine to protect its airspace and counter Russian aerial attacks.

Strengthening air defense capabilities was also discussed during Zelenskyy’s meetings with European representatives. Kyiv’s priorities ahead of the coming winter remain additional air defense systems, protection of energy facilities, and restoration of damaged infrastructure.

Weekly Summary

The main trends of November 22–28 were the continuation of Russian attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, growing risks to Ukraine’s maritime exports, and Kyiv’s efforts to expand the diplomatic process through the full participation of Europe. International support remains in place, but issues surrounding long-term financing and security guarantees are still under discussion.