Weekly Digest of Events in Ukraine (November 1–7, 2026): key developments

The first week of November in Ukraine was marked by intensified Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and heavy fighting along the front line. One of the most tragic incidents was an airstrike on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region, where dozens of people receiving humanitarian aid were killed. At the same time, Kyiv experienced widespread power outages, while Ukrainian officials intensified diplomatic contacts with the United States and European partners ahead of another round of negotiations with Russia. Domestic politics was also dominated by the NABU and SAPO investigation known as Operation Carthage, which implicated senior law enforcement officials.

Strike on Komyshuvakha: Dozens Killed at a Humanitarian Aid Center

On November 2, Russian aircraft carried out a series of strikes on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region. The attack hit the Dzherelo gymnasium, which housed a humanitarian aid center where local residents were receiving assistance. According to Ukrainian officials, Russian forces used guided aerial bombs, including a FAB-3000 munition.

Civilians, rescuers and police officers were trapped under the rubble after the building was destroyed. As of November 7, the death toll had reached 55, while dozens of people remained missing. Search and rescue operations continued for several days.

On November 7, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Directorate reported that it had identified Russian military personnel allegedly involved in the attack. According to Ukrainian intelligence, Colonel Fyodor Zubakov was among those responsible for organizing the strike. Kyiv has classified the incident as a war crime.

Russian Strikes Leave Several Regions Without Electricity

Throughout the week, Russian forces continued targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. According to the Ministry of Energy, the previous week saw 94 Russian attacks on energy facilities and oil and gas infrastructure, resulting in 208 instances of damage.

On November 3, a large-scale missile and drone attack targeted energy facilities in ten regions. Power plants, substations and combined heat and power plants were among the facilities hit. Emergency power cuts were introduced in several areas.

On November 6, the Ministry of Energy reported new electricity disruptions in seven regions, including Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Chernihiv. The situation in the Kyiv region remained particularly difficult.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for faster repairs to damaged energy facilities and stronger air defences. Meanwhile, a public dispute emerged between him and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko over the capital’s preparations for the heating season. Zelensky criticized the city administration for what he described as insufficient preparation, while Klitschko pointed to delays by central government agencies in approving Kyiv’s resilience plan.

Carthage Investigation Targets Security Service and Police Officials

On November 4, Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced the exposure of an alleged criminal organization as part of Operation Carthage.

According to investigators, members of the group systematically paid bribes to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for protection of illegal call centers and other illicit businesses. The alleged activities included fraud, drug trafficking, and the production of counterfeit cigarettes and foreign currency.

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the National Police and the Prosecutor General’s Office are mentioned in the investigation. On November 5, NABU and SAPO announced that five individuals had been formally notified of suspicion.

SBU chief Oleksandr Poklad said on November 4 that two agency employees implicated in the investigation had been dismissed. The reported detention of SBU General Serhii Duka also attracted considerable attention. The case has become another major test for Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions and law enforcement agencies. The guilt of those implicated must be established by a court.

Ukraine Prepares for Another Round of Talks with Russia and the United States

Preparations for trilateral negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States were among the week’s main diplomatic developments. According to information published by the Associated Press on November 7, representatives of the three countries were expected to meet in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on November 10. The meeting would be another round of negotiations facilitated by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Territorial issues and security guarantees remain the main unresolved questions. Zelensky has insisted that Ukraine receive clear written commitments from Western partners regarding their response to any possible renewed Russian aggression after a peace agreement.

Meanwhile, US officials discussed a broader European security framework with their counterparts. Donald Trump’s envoy Jared Kushner presented proposals involving permanent security consultations, crisis communication mechanisms and measures to reduce the risk of escalation.

However, diplomatic activity did not result in a halt to hostilities.

Spain and the European Union Announce Additional Financial and Military Assistance

On November 5, Zelensky met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid. Following the talks, Spain announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine worth 437 million euros.

The discussions focused on Ukraine’s defence needs, the protection of energy infrastructure, transport networks and railways. Zelensky specifically highlighted the extensive damage inflicted on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure by Russian attacks.

On the same day, the European Commission transferred 4.36 billion euros to Ukraine under a 90-billion-euro support loan programme. Of this amount, 3.7 billion euros were allocated for macro-financial assistance, while another 658 million euros were designated for defence needs.

The European funding is intended to help maintain government operations and essential public services, as well as finance the procurement of necessary military equipment.

New Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv Complicates Heating and Water Supplies

On the night of November 7, Russian forces launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine using ballistic missiles and drones. According to Zelensky, Russia fired 36 ballistic missiles and 172 drones.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, commercial facilities and the Northern Bridge across the Dnipro River were damaged. Traffic on the bridge was temporarily suspended. According to city officials, at least five people were injured. Strikes on energy facilities caused further disruptions to electricity and water supplies, complicating the operation of heating systems.

Klitschko described the capital’s electricity supply situation as extremely difficult. Damage to energy facilities was also reported in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.

Amid the continuing attacks, Ukraine’s leadership once again urged Western partners to accelerate deliveries of air defence systems.

Weekly Summary

The main developments from November 1–7 included Russian attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, the tragedy in Komyshuvakha and preparations for another round of international negotiations. At the same time, Ukraine secured additional financial and military commitments from the EU and Spain, while the Carthage investigation intensified scrutiny of accountability within law enforcement agencies.